Pat Cosgrave and Tadhg O’Shea strike again in the UAE

Irish riders Pat Cosgrave and Tadhg O’Shea have maintained their excellent form in the United Arab Emirates with both enjoying wins of the past number of days at Meydan and Abu Dhabi respectably.

At Meydan, local trainer Ahmad bin Harmash saddled first and second in the JAFZA, a 1,600m (1m) turf maiden in which Pictograph, on his 11th career start, ridden by Pat Cosgrave, narrowly prevailed from stable companion Cachao.

The winning Irish jockey, who also rode Pupil to victory in the concluding Mina Hamriya 1,400 (7f) turf handicap, tried to make all, only to be headed 300m from home by Cachao, before fighting back to lead again in the final 200m.

“He has shown a great attitude and probably deserved a win after some good efforts in defeat,” said Cosgrave.

Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, trainer Eric Lemartinel and the region’s Champion Jockey, Tadhg O’Shea, combined with RB Rich Surprise who led close home to land a 2,200m handicap.

The winning rider said: “He is a very straightforward horse to ride which makes my job a lot easier. He does hit a bit of a flat spot and need cajoling but is a nice, versatile horse who also goes well on dirt, stays further and has the pace for shorter!”

Champion Jockey, O’Shea, was also victorious aboard MH Tawag in a 1,600m (1m) handicap, trained by Elise Jeanne who celebrated a Group One victory with Faucon Du Loup in the Al Maktoum Challenge R2 on Thursday.

Settled in behind the leaders, MH Tawag was asked to close on the home turn and, once sent to the front halfway up the straight, never looked likely to be caught.

It is back to Dubai World Cup Carnival action on Thursday with Round 2 of the Al Maktoum Challenge (Group 2) and the Group 2 Al Shindagha Sprint being the evening’s principal races.