Preview of the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup Runners

We have a list of the possible runners in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup, we many Irish horses at the top of the betting we will be hoping the cup will be coming back over the Irish sea.

This year it will be difficult to make gold cup predictions as the favourite looks like he could go off 5/1 and its anyones guess who will be the favourite.

At the moment Might Bite is the 4/1 fav for Nicky Henderson and Cheltenham most winning trainer knows it will take a huge effort for his horse to win.

“Good to soft come the Friday would be ideal for everybody. I do think he likes good ground. The better the ground, the better (his chances).

“He’s as good as gold. His schooling the other morning was scarily good.

“Nico (de Boinville) has ridden him at home and he was great. He doesn’t do anything wrong at home – he’s just had those couple of blips.

“His mind, you just have to read a little bit. He just needs to be minded. Things can upset him – it doesn’t in a race – but you just have to be very careful with him.”

Next in the betting are the Jessica Harrington pair of Our Duke and the last year’s winner Sizing John.

Our Duke is been ridden by top jokey Noel Fehily

“I’m obviously looking forward to the Gold Cup,” said Fehily.

“You don’t normally get such a good spare ride in the race, but Jessie has two leading contenders and Robbie can’t ride both of them. He’s contracted to ride Sizing John and, luckily for me, I got the call-up for Our Duke.

The trainer of the leading fancies issued a report on their progress yesterday

“We may go to Leopardstown on Friday evening to give him a jump and a gallop. I’m not certain, it will just depend on what the weather does,” said the Moone handler.

“We seem to be on course with him. I’m happy with him.”

Harrington has a good second string to her bow in last year’s Irish Grand National victor Our Duke, who was due to be acquainted with his big-race pilot Noel Fehily in a workout.

“He’s in great order. He’s going to go to the Gold Cup so we’ve got two chances,” she said.

“Trainers never know who is going to beat who. They’ve never worked against each other. If everything went well, there wouldn’t be much between them.”

Finally, the other horse in the race with a major chance of winning is last years third Native River trained by Colin Tizzard, this top class animal could be the horse the punters plough into on Gold Cup day at the 5/1 at the moment could look a huge price.