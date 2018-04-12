Punchestown 2018 – Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle & Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle entries

Day four action at Punchestown, on Friday 27th April, features Grade 1 races in the €275,000 Grade 1 Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle and the Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle.

Melon, beaten a neck in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, is among a strong entry for Willie Mullins that includes 2017 Wicklow Brave, former Champion hurdler Faugheen and Coquin Mans, an easy Grade 2 winner at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Gordon Elliott’s entries include Apple’s Jade and Cheltenham Champion Hurdle third Mick Jazz as well as the novices Mengli Khan and Samcro.

The 2017 Betdaq Champion Hurdle runner-up My Tent Or Yours is expected to bid to go one better for trainer Nicky Henderson.

There is a massive 49-strong entry for the Grade 1 Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle over 2m 4f, with impressive Cheltenham Festival winner Samcro heading the entries.

Reigning Irish Champion trainer Willie Mullins has Getabird and Laurina among his entries for the race, while English trainer Warren Greatrex has entered Western Ryder.