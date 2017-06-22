Royal Ascot 2017 – Aidan O’Brien reflects on his 300th Group/Grade 1 win

Multiple times Irish Champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien reached another milestone in his incredible training career with the success of Highland Reel in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. The win gave the Ballydoyle trainer his 300th win as a trainer in Group/Grade 1 races.

Reflecting on reaching the incredible milestone over a combination of Flat and National Hunt races, the Co.Wexford-born trainer, who was winning his 56th race at Royal Ascot, said:

“We are a small part in a massive team. It’s all pure teamwork by all the people involved in this process. It’s a huge chain of people involved and we feel privileged to be a part of it. The lads make it happen and we are so grateful to them for helping guide us along.”

Aidan O’Brien will be hoping to add to his Group 1 tally today as he saddles the favourite for the Gold Cup, Order Of St George.