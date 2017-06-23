Home / Racing / Racing: Irish Interest / Royal Ascot 2017 – Alpha Centauri bids for Albany Stakes for Jessica Harrington

Royal Ascot 2017 – Alpha Centauri bids for Albany Stakes for Jessica Harrington

By
Updated: June 23, 2017
jessica harrington

Jessica Harrington carried all before her throughout the last National Hunt season and this afternoon the dual code trainer bids for Royal Ascot success with Alpha Centauri.

The Niarchos family-owned filly has won each of her two starts this season: a Naas maiden in early May before taking a Listed race at the same track last time out.

Jockey Colm O’Donoghue said: “She’s been pretty good and stepped forward from her maiden win in good style; I’m looking forward to it. Jessie was very happy leading up to her in the Listed race, she’s a big, scopey filly and very powerful, I was trying to keep a lid on her as long as I could. I think she’ll stay further, she settled and travels nicely.”

Among her main rivals will be the Wesley Ward-trained pair of Fairyland and Princess Peggy, along with Aidan O’Brien’s Clemmie.

