Royal Ascot 2017 – Highland Reel bids for more Group 1 glory on Day 2

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Highland Reel attempts a rare Coronation Cup and Prince of Wales’s Stakes double today on Day 2 of Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old who won the Secretariat Stakes over a mile and quarter in 2015 and took the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over 12 furlongs at Ascot last summer, hopes to get Team Ballydoyle back on track following the surprise defeat of double Guineas winner Churchill in the Group 1 St. James’s Palace Stakes on the opening day of the meeting.

Highland Reel will be tackling 10 furlongs again today with O’Brien also fielding Johannes Vermeer in the nine-runner field.

French hopes rest with the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Mekhtaal, winner of the Prix d’Ispahan.

The John Gosden-trained Jack Hobbs, winner of the Dubai Duty Free Derby in 2015, has had little racing since his Classic campaign but showed he was as good as ever when winning the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan last March.

Godolphin, who are major shareholders in Jack Hobbs, also have Scottish, who has not raced since finishing second in the Caulfield Cup in Australia last October.

Sir Michael Stoute is double-handed with Ulysses and Queen’s Trust, while Roger Charlton has Decorated Knight, who took the Tattersalls Gold Cup at The Curragh last month. The line-up is completed by Roger Varian’s filly Nezwaah.