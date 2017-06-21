Royal Ascot 2017 – Order Of St George faces 13 in Gold Cup on Thursday

The reigning Ascot Gold Cup winner Order Of St George will face thirteen rivals on Thursday as he bids to successfully defend his title.

Aidan O’Brien’s top class stayer went on to prove his versatility last season by finishing third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October. He won the Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown on his most recent outing.

Another former winner, Ed Dunlop’s 2015 hero Trip To Paris, bids to regain the Gold Cup.

Last year’s Doncaster winner Harbour Law takes his place in the line-up for Laura Mongan with Michael Bell’s Big Orange also set to run.

Hughie Morrison has two runners in his Cesarewitch winner Sweet Selection as well as Nearly Caught.

Quest For More, Sheikhzayedroad, Simple Verse and Torcedor all have claims while Harrison, Endless Time and She Is No Lady complete the field.