Royal Ascot 2017 – Thomas Hobson may run in Queen Alexandra Stakes on Saturday

Irish Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins will make a decision today (Thursday) about the participation of Ascot Stakes winner Thomas Hobson in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

The seven-year-old made his first start on the Flat since winning a handicap at Doncaster in 2013 a successful one with a decisive success in Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes.

Though Mullins was the last trainer to win both the Ascot Stakes and the Queen Alexandra Stakes with the same horse in the same year back in 2012 with Simenon, he has warned that Thomas Hobson is not a guaranteed runner in the two-and-three-quarter-mile race:

“Thomas Hobson is still over here. We will probably make a decision whether he runs on Saturday in the morning (Thursday). If he didn’t run in that we could look at the Lonsdale Cup or the Irish St Leger. I would like to take him to the Melbourne Cup.”