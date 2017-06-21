Royal Ascot 2017 – Willie Mullins plans tilt at Melbourne Cup with Ascot Stakes winner Thomas Hobson

The Willie Mullins-trained Thomas Hobson bolted up in the Ascot Stakes on Day 1 in the hands of top jockey Ryan Moore.

The Irish Champion National Hunt trainer and the English jockey have previously teamed up to win this race with Simenon (2012) and Clondaw Warrior (2015).

Moore was very confident aboard the seven-year-old 4-1 favourite and remained nearer last than first turning for home.

Thomas Hobson arrived on the scene full of running two furlongs out and once given his head, he extended clear for an impressive success to defeat Endless Acres, with the Alan King pair of Who Dares Wins and Rainbow Dreamer in third and fourth respectively.

Winning trainer Mullins immediately nominated the Melbourne Cup in November as the horse’s long term target this season:

“I think we’d like to go to Melbourne (Cup) with him, that’s the end game. To have a winner at a festival like this is magic, as good as Cheltenham any day of the week.”

Ryan Moore was impressed by the winner and always felt he had the measure of his rivals throughout the race:

“They went a strong pace and I just let him warm into it. I was always confident I was going to pick them up and through Swinley Bottom I could see them slowing down and I just wanted a clear run. He’s won very easily, like all Willie’s horses when they come here and you know they are going to stay.”

Thomas Hobson is currently quoted at 16-1 for the Emirates Melbourne Cup following Tuesday’s success.