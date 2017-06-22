Royal Ascot 2017 – Winter aims for her third Group 1 of the season on Friday

The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly Winter, winner of the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and The Curragh, will bid for her third Group 1 win of the season when she lines up in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

Only six other horses remain in the one mile contest, with two of them also being Winter’s stablemates at Ballydoyle, Hydrangea and Roly Poly.

The other runners include the supplemented Precieuse, trained in France by Fabrice Chappet, John Gosden’s Dabyah, La Coronel, trained in America by Indiana-born Mark Casse, with Roger Varian’s Tomyris completing the field.