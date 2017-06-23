Royal Ascot – Will Caravaggio end up the best Aidan O’Brien 3 year old?

Last year’s Coventry Stakes winner Caravaggio returns to Royal Ascot for the Commonwealth Cup today.

Aidan O’Brien has always spoken in glowing terms about the unbeaten colt and there was even a chance that he would be stepped up in trip for a crack at the Guineas earlier this season.

Connections resisted that temptation and it looked a wise decision when he displayed all of his characteristic speed on his return to action in a Group Three at Naas.

O’Brien said: “We always thought he was a brilliantly fast horse and we just did not risk losing that brilliance by trying to extend him over too far, even though he never showed us that he wouldn’t get further than sprint distances.

“I think it (the Commonwealth Cup) was a wonderful idea. It’s a great race to have now. When you have a brilliantly fast two-year-old it gives you an option.”

Aidan O’Brien went on:

“We were delighted with Caravaggio last year and had been looking forward to getting him started this season. We were very happy with him at Naas and everything has gone smooth since. He’s a very classy horse with a good temperament. He’s very relaxed. It’s a competitive race and we are looking forward to our horse running.”

The race, restricted to three-year-olds, forms part of the sprint category in the Qipco Champions Series.