Ruby Walsh still on track to be fit for the Cheltenham Festival

Ruby Walsh is back riding work as his return from injury gathers pace. Irish racehorse trainer Willie Mullins’s stable jockey has been out of action since November with a broken leg. But he has maintained all along and said that he would be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival. He remains on course to do so.

The Kildare native fell on Let’s Dance at Punchestown leading to the injury but his timeline still has a positive look about it

“I’ve been riding a couple of horses each day, I started that on Sunday when I rode out one at home so it’s tipping along and hopefully it keeps going the way it’s going,” Walsh told Racing UK.

“It feels good. I’ll just take it slowly slowly, try not to do any damage and we’ll see how we go.

“There’s a buzz about the yard, things are just about to start cranking up. The horses are in good form and hopefully it keeps going that way.”

Walsh can expect to have great book of rides for the highlight of the season as Un De Sceaux, Min, Getabird, Next Destination, Laurina and Al Boum Photo all have big chances in some of the major races. But at the moment his focus is on mega event that starts in March. Cheltenham Festival kicks off on 13th March 2018. It’s a Four-day event which ends on 16th March with Gold Cup Day.