All Irish racing will be shown live on Racing UK from January 1st 2019 for at least five years which is a disaster for bringing the sport to a wide audience.

They threw out crazy figures mentioning that RUK was cheaper than Attheraces and it would be good for the sport, but everyone knows that RUK having pictures over Attheraces is a total disaster.

Addressing claims that At The Races was free-to-view, Racing UK said that the minimum subscription point to access Irish racing via At The Races is normally €39 and £20 on the Sky platform and a further £9.99 and €12.99 to watch online. But you get another 100 channels for your €39 but with RUK you only get nothing only the one channel.

So the number of pubs and clubs that will be able to show horse racing with fall of a cliff and those people on a tight budget especially elderly people will no longer be able to afford to see any horse racing on their televisions.

Details of the deal were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon following a general meeting of the Association of Irish Racecourses. The arrangement signals the end of live Irish racing on At The Races.

A statement issued jointly by Racing UK’s parent company Racecourse Media Group and Sports Information Services confirmed that SIS is also switching live coverage of all-weather track Chelmsford City from ATR to Racing UK.

The statement said that SIS and RMG have agreed that SIS’s horseracing rights will be broadcast on Racing UK from next year. They will also be added to Racing UK’s streaming service for online bookmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Racing UK will broadcast all Irish races in high definition [HD] and there are no plans in place to increase the Racing UK monthly subscription fee from €31 and £24.98.

On the issue of Racing UK’s ability to give all its tracks comprehensive coverage, Racing UK said it will provide a live dedicated racecourse feed from every Irish and British racecourse, including paddock, going down and unsaddling pictures. These will be shown via Racing UK Extra, which is available on Racing UK digital platforms and, like all other content, can be cast to TV.

Based on the 2018 fixture list, the 2019 Racing UK schedule would include only 11 blank days with 93 new evenings and 12 new afternoons of live racing.