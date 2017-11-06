Six Irish runners in Emirates Melbourne Cup – Live on At The Races Tuesday morning 4am

Irish trained horses will account for just over half the field in Tuesday morning’s Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington (4am Irish time).

Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins saddles 3 runners: 2015 runner-up Max Dynamite (stall 2), Wicklow Brave (stall 8) and Ascot Stakes winner of 2017 Thomas Hobson (drawn 21).

Joseph O’Brien is double handed in Australian racing’s showpiece race with US Army Ranger (stall 22) and Rekindling (stall 4).

Aidan O’Brien, who won his 27th Group/Grade 1 race of 2017 at Del Mar last Saturday, will be represented by Johannes Vermeer (stall 3).

There will be live coverage of the race, which goes to post at 4am Tuesday morning Irish time, on At The Races.