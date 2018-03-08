Sizing John out of Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup

Jessica Harrington has announced that last year’s Timico Gold Cup winner at the Cheltenham Festival, Sizing John, will not defend his crown at Prestbury Park next week.

His trainer stated that Sizing John cantered as normal this morning but during routine checks this afternoon the eight year old was found to be sore behind.

Harrington stated that the Potts Family-owned horse was then checked by vet Mark McRedmond who found a hairline non-displaced fracture of his pelvis. As a result Sizing John will have box rest for a fortnight before being rescanned with a view to starting walking exercise.

Sizing John was a beaten favourite in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase in December when finishing a disappointing seventh.

Jessica Harrington will still be represented in the Timico Gold Cup by last year’s impressive BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner Our Duke.