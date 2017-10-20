Sprinter Sacre to parade at Punchestown festival

Sprinter Sacre, regarded as one of the best chasers of modern times, will parade on the opening day of the 2017 Punchestown Festival, Tuesday, April 25.

The now retired 11-year-old will return to the scene of one of the most memorable race days at Punchestown when he landed the 2013 BoyleSports Champion Chase. This was to be his only Irish appearance and the crowd broke all attendance records for the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

Sprinter Sacre won 18 of his 24 starts and amassed over €1,360,000 in prize-money. The Nicky Henderson-trained Network gelding produced one of jump racing’s greatest comeback moments to win the 2016 Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Looking forward to what will be one of Sprinter Sacre’s final public appearances before he spends his retirement at owner Caroline Mould’s property, Nicky Henderson said “For us, Sprinter Sacre’s visit to Punchestown was one of the greatest and most memorable days racing we’ve had.

“The reception we received was unforgettable and we are delighted to be able to bring him to Ireland to say goodbye. This is definitely his farewell tour – he’s like the Rolling Stones!”