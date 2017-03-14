Stewards reports – The reasons behind some horses not winning at Cheltenham on Tuesday

There is nothing worse than backing a horse that falls out the back of the television for no apparent reason, we have the stewards reports for Tuesday at Cheltenham.

STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 1:30pm SKY BET SUPREME NOVICES’ HURDLE (Grade 1)

The Stewards noted that BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE), unplaced, brushed the running rail on the bend turning into the back straight, causing it to shift right-handed, interfering with BALLYANDY, placed fourth, which stumbled, but after viewing a recording of the race they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards noted that BUNK OFF EARLY (IRE), CRACK MOME (FR) and MELON, all trained by W.P. Mullins and BALLYANDY, trained by Nigel Twiston Davies, would wear earplugs. They noted that CAPITAL FORCE (IRE), trained by Henry de Bromhead, would wear earplugs, which would be removed at the start. They gave permission for MAGNA CARTOR, trained by John Joseph Hanlon to mount in the chute and go early to post.

The Veterinary Officer reported that CILAOS EMERY (FR), placed fifth, trained by W.P. Mullins, lost its right hind shoe.

Race 2 – 2:10pm RACING POST ARKLE CHALLENGE TROPHY NOVICES’ CHASE (Grade 1)

The Stewards noted that ALTIOR (IRE), trained by Nicky Henderson, would wear earplugs.

Robbie Power, the rider of THREE STARS (IRE), which was pulled up, reported that the gelding lost its action. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Race 3 – 2:50pm ULTIMA HANDICAP CHASE (Grade 3)

The Veterinary Officer reported that JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE), which was pulled up, trained by Emma Lavelle, had bled from the nose.

Sean Flanagan, the rider of MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was hampered by a faller at the second last fence.

Brian Hughes, the rider of COOLOGUE (IRE), which was pulled up, reported that the gelding was hampered by a faller at the first fence.

The Veterinary Officer reported that NOBLE ENDEAVOUR (IRE), placed third, trained by Gordon Elliott, suffered from post-race ataxia.

The Veterinary Officer reported that LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR), unplaced, trained by Alan King, suffered from post-race ataxia.

The Veterinary Officer reported that VICONTE DU NOYER (FR), which was pulled up, trained by Colin Tizzard, lost its left fore shoe.

The Veterinary Officer reported that HOLYWELL (IRE), which was pulled up, trained by Jonjo O’Neill, lost its left hind shoe.

Race 4 – 3:30pm STAN JAMES CHAMPION HURDLE CHALLENGE TROPHY (Grade 1)

The Stewards gave permission for PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) to go first in the parade and they noted that the gelding would wear earplugs, which would be removed at the start. The Stewards noted that BUVEUR D’AIR (FR), trained by Nicky Henderson, would wear earplugs and that MOON RACER (IRE), trained by David Pipe, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

The Stewards noted that WICKLOW BRAVE, ridden by P. Townend, and trained by W.P. Mullins, lined up with the other runners but was reluctant to jump off when the tape was released.

Mark Walsh, the rider of YANWORTH, unplaced, reported that the gelding was unsuited by the slow early pace. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding, during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities.

The Stewards considered the running of MOON RACER (IRE), ridden by Tom Scudamore, and trained by David Pipe, which was pulled up. The Stewards noted the trainer’s explanation that the gelding made a mistake at the top of the hill when weakening. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities.

The Veterinary Officer reported that BRAIN POWER (IRE), unplaced, trained by Nicky Henderson, lost its right fore shoe.

Race 5 – 4:10pm OLBG MARES’ HURDLE RACE (Grade 1)

The Stewards noted that LIMINI (IRE), trained by W.P. Mullins, would wear earplugs and they gave permission for RONS DREAM, trained by Peter Bowen, to wear a hood in the parade ring only.

Race 6 – 4:50pm J T MCNAMARA NATIONAL HUNT CHALLENGE CUP AMATEUR RIDERS’ NOVICES’ CHASE (Grade 2)

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference shortly after landing over the third last fence. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that KERROW (IRE), placed sixth, ridden by Mr Joshua Newman, switched right-handed interfering with ARBRE DE VIE (FR), who clipped heels and unseated Ms K. Walsh, the rider. The Stewards found Mr Newman in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he had switched right when not sufficiently clear They suspended him for 5 days as follows: Friday 31 March and Sunday 2, Monday 3, Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 March 2017.

The Stewards noted that ARBRE DE VIE (FR) and HAYMOUNT (IRE), both trained by W.P. Mullins, would wear earplugs.

The Veterinary Officer reported that MARTELLO TOWER (IRE), which was pulled up, trained by Ms Margaret Mullins, was lame left hind.

Race 7 – 5:30pm - CLOSE BROTHERS NOVICES’ HANDICAP CHASE (Listed Race)

The record of vaccinations in the passport of KILLINEY COURT (IRE), trained by Henry de Bromhead, did not comply with the Rules of Racing. The Stewards found the trainer in breach of Rule (E)18 and fined him £140.

The Stewards noted that FOXTAIL HILL (IRE), trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, would wear earplugs.

The Veterinary Officer reported that SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE), which was pulled up, trained by Colin Tizzard, had bled from the nose. The Stewards ordered the gelding to be routine tested.