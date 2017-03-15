Stewards reports – The reasons behind some horses not winning at Cheltenham on Wednesday

It was a crazy day at the Cheltenham festival with only one favourite winning and the 1/4 shot Douvan losing, we have the stewards reports from Wednesday.

Race 1 – 1:30pm NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NOVICES’ HURDLE (Grade 1)

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Noel Fehily, the rider of NEON WOLF (IRE), placed second, on the run to the line. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip in an incorrect place. The Stewards suspended Fehily for 2 days as follows: Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 March 2017.

The Stewards noted that BACARDYS (FR), BON PAPA (FR) and KEMBOY (FR), all trained by W.P. Mullins, would wear earplugs.

Ruby Walsh, the rider of BACARDYS (FR), which was pulled up, reported that the gelding was badly hampered by a faller.

Paul Townend, the rider of BON PAPA (FR), which was pulled up, reported that the gelding lost its action coming down the hill. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Paddy Brennan, the rider of POETIC RHYTHM (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was badly hampered by a faller.

Race 2 – 2:10pm RSA NOVICES’ CHASE (Grade 1)

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Davy Russell, the rider of WHISPER (FR), placed second, from the last fence. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Russell for 4 days as follows: Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 and Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April 2017.

The Stewards noted that ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR), trained by M.F. Morris, OUR KAEMPFER (IRE), trained by Charlie Longsdon, and WHISPER (FR), trained by Nicky Henderson, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

The Starters reviewed recordings of the start but were satisfied that no riders should be reported for contravening the starting procedures. The race subsequently was started by flag as the Starter was concerned that the ground staff responsible for the re-fitting of the tape would be at risk from the runners in the confined space.

Tom O’Brien, the rider of BRIERY BELLE, which was pulled up, reported that the mare was never travelling.

The Veterinary Officer reported that ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR), placed fourth, trained by M.F. Morris, had bled from the nose.

Race 3 – 2:50pm CORAL CUP HANDICAP HURDLE (Grade 3)

The Stewards gave permission for MISTER MIYAGI (IRE), trained by Dan Skelton, to be mounted in the chute and noted that the gelding would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start. They also noted that THOMAS HOBSON, ALLBLAK DES PLACES (FR), and BRAVISSIMO (FR), all trained by W.P. Mullins, would wear earplugs.

B.J. Cooper, the rider of TOMBSTONE (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding was never travelling. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding, during routine testing, failed to reveal any abnormalities but he found that TOMBSTONE (IRE) had lost its left hind shoe.

The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of AUTOMATED, unplaced, trained by Gordon Elliott, during routine testing, revealed it to be lame right hind.

Race 4 – 3:30pm BETWAY QUEEN MOTHER CHAMPION CHASE (Grade 1)

The Stewards gave permission for FOX NORTON (FR), trained by Colin Tizzard, to go first in the parade.

The Stewards noted that this race was started by flag owing to the fact that, as the Starter was about to effect the start, the gate mechanism developed a fault.

Ruby Walsh, the rider of DOUVAN (FR), unplaced, reported that the gelding jumped poorly throughout. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding, during routine testing, revealed it to be lame behind.

Race 5 – 4:10pm GLENFARCLAS CROSS COUNTRY CHASE

The Stewards noted that BALLYBOKER BRIDGE (IRE), trained by Peter Maher, would wear earplugs.

The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE), unplaced, trained by Philip Hobbs, during routine testing, revealed it to be lame.

Race 6 – 4:50pm FRED WINTER JUVENILE HANDICAP HURDLE RACE (Grade 3)

The Starters reviewed recordings of the start but were satisfied that no riders should be reported for contravening the starting procedures.

Rachael Blackmore, the rider of LINGER (IRE), which was pulled up, reported that the gelding made a mistake at the second flight and was never travelling thereafter. The Veterinary Officer reported that a post-race examination of the gelding, during routine testing, revealed it to be lame behind.

Race 7 – 5:30pm WEATHERBYS CHAMPION BUMPER (Grade 1)

The Stewards noted that CARTER MCKAY and NEXT DESTINATION (IRE), both trained by W.P. Mullins, would wear earplugs and that BETTER GETALONG (IRE), trained by Nicky Richards, and MOUNTAIN ROCK (IRE), trained by A.P. Keatley, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

The Starters reviewed recordings of the start but were satisfied that no riders should be reported for contravening the starting procedures. The race subsequently was started by flag as the Starter was concerned that the ground staff responsible for the re-fitting of the tape would be at risk from the runners in the confined space.

Michael Blake, the trainer of FISHERMAN FRANK, which was pulled up, reported that the gelding had a breathing problem.