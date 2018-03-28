Success Days to contest $4 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on 14th April

Ken Condon’s Success Days has arrived in Australia ahead of his run in the AUD $4 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday 14th April.

The grey, a Group Two winner at York last season, will finalise his preparation in Australia and is set to face the multiple Group 1-winning mare Winx.

Discussing plans for his stable star prior to his run on Day 2 of The Championships, the Grand Finals of Australian racing, Ken Condon stated:

“He got to Canterbury on Saturday. All seems OK, and Stephen (McCarthy) is happy with him. It’s a long old haul, but he didn’t lose a huge amount of weight, and I’d say he’ll have it all put back on by the end of the week.”

Explaining that plans were falling well into place for Success Days, Condon stated:

“I see they are after getting a bit of rain there and it’s around three weeks out from the race now. He is in good shape going down. Joao Moreira will ride him, that’s been confirmed.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season for the Robert Ng-owned grey, Condon outlined plans for the months ahead:

“I’m heading down a week before the race, and he’ll run there and come back. If all is well, then he might go for the Mooresbridge (at Naas, May 7) and then the Tattersalls Gold Cup (Curragh, May 27). We’ll see how he gets on in Australia first.”