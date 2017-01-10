Tadhg O’Shea wins feature race on opening day of Dubai World Cup Carnival 2017

Irish jockey Tadhg O’Shea rode local hero Le Bernadin into the history books as he became the first horse to score a second victory in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1 on Thursday as the star-studded 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival got underway at Meydan Racecourse, UAE.

The Al Maktoum Challenge R1 was first contested in 1994 when Red Rainbow triumphed under Johnny Murtagh, and had never had a repeat winner. Keen to change that fact Tadhg O’Shea was fast away on his Ali Rashid Al Rayhi-trained mount from his draw in stall one.

Soon in front, Le Bernadin, who is trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi, faced a determined challenge for the lead from a number of rivals, including Frankyfourfingers who soon took over at the head of affairs. The pace looked frantic as O’Shea decided to take his time and settled his mount in about fourth, a move that was vindicated in the final 300m as Frankyfourfingers weakened.

The race then appeared a match between new leader, Long River and Cool Cowboy but, as the latter weakened, Le Bernardin unleashed a telling challenge to win comfortably at the line.

“He is a great horse for a jockey as he is just so versatile,” said O’Shea. “He has so much early speed and he just naturally took me to the front but he does not have to lead and I was happy to take a lead.

“The 1,600m (1 mile) is his optimum trip and I knew he would find plenty when I asked him as he is so brave.

The Godolphin Mile is Le Bernardin’s main target at the Carnival and may have one more run before then in the Burj Nahaar on Super Saturday.