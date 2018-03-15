Third Cheltenham Festival win for Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll landed his third victory at the Festival when taking today’s Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase and giving jockey Keith Donoghue his first winner at the National Hunt Festival.

Victory for the 7/1 winner, trained by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud, followed on his successes in the 2014 JCB Triumph Hurdle and last year’s National Hunt Chase – three jockeys have enjoyed those triumphs, with Davy Russell and Lisa O’Neill joining Donoghue on the horse’s roll of honour.

Today, Tiger Roll won by two lengths and 11 lengths from Urgent De Gregane (12/1) and The Last Samuri (11/4 fav).

Winning trainer Gordon Elliott was full of praise for the winner, stating:

“To win three different races at The Cheltenham Festival is brilliant – he’s been a great servant to us. I’m delighted for Keith, too, who is an important part of our team and who shed 7lb this morning in order to ride the horse.”