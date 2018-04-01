Thunder Snow gives Saeed bin Suroor his 8th Dubai World Cup

Saeed bin Suroor won the US $10 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan for an incredible eighth time with the Christophe Soumillon-ridden Thunder Snow.

The winner of the 2017 UAE Derby was smartly away from his outside berth in stall 10 and the Belgian-born rider barely saw another rival as the pair strolled away to score by five and three-quarter lengths in a track record time of 2.01.38.

American trainer Bob Baffert, seeking his fourth win in the race and after Arrogate’s dramatic victory last year, saddled the second and third with West Coast beating Mubtaahij by a neck.

Thunder Snow’s win took his career tally to seven wins in 18 starts and provided bin Suroor with his eighth Dubai World Cup win from 42 runners – a record which towers across his rivals.

“When I came in the straight I could feel nobody was following me,” Soumillon said. “I knew I had to concentrate because when he sees the big screen, he can do something sometimes. It’s magic. I work hard every day to make sure someday something crazy like this will happen.

“Saeed gave me lot of confidence before the race. I wasn’t ready to ride him that positively and I thought there would be more speed on the inside. He jumped so well that I thought I would have to make it. The first time I rode him I thought that when he leads that no-one can beat him, but it is difficult to make it.

“However, it wasn’t that difficult in the end. Saeed did a great job and the horse made everything – it makes the jockey’s life so easy when ride you great horses. I’m in heaven now, I’m not sure exactly what’s going on but we’re going to have a big party tonight.”

The winning trainer, Bin Suroor, added:

“I am very happy with the horse and jockey. I told Christophe the horse has a good turn of foot and I told him to use it. The jockey is the best of the best. When I saw him he was confident in front and I thought surely the horse was going to win from then.

“It was always on my mind to run him in the Dubai World Cup and he will have a break now, before running in Europe or America.”



