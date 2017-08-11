Top two-year-olds to battle it out for Group 1 honours

Gordon Elliott’s unbeaten Beckford will face seven rivals in an exciting renewal of the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien will saddle four runners, led by Royal Ascot winner Sioux Nation who is joined by stable companions, Declarationofpeace, U S Navy Flag and Actress.

Tom Dascombe, who won the 2014 Irish St Leger at the Curragh with Brown Panther, will seek more Group 1 honours at Ireland’s premier track as he sends over the talented Frozen Angel, while Mick Channon, also no stranger to success at the Curragh, will saddle Helvetian.