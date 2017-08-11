Top two-year-olds to battle it out for Group 1 honours

Gordon Elliott’s unbeaten Beckford will face seven rivals in an exciting renewal of the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.
Trainer Aidan O’Brien will saddle four runners, led by Royal Ascot winner Sioux Nation who is joined by stable companions, Declarationofpeace, U S Navy Flag and Actress.
Tom Dascombe, who won the 2014 Irish St Leger at the Curragh with Brown Panther, will seek more Group 1 honours at Ireland’s premier track as he sends over the talented Frozen Angel, while Mick Channon, also no stranger to success at the Curragh, will saddle Helvetian.
The field is completed by the locally trained Romanised who was narrowly beaten in the Coventry Stakes for trainer Ken Condon last time out.
A field of 11 will go to post for the At The Races Phoenix Sprint Stakes headed by Tom Hogan’s Gordon Lord Byron who is chasing a 17th career win.
The Group 3 contest has attracted Kimberella, Mr Lupton and Koropick across the Irish Sea, while Aidan O’Brien will have three runners with Washington DC and Intelligence Cross joining the supplemented Cougar Mountain.
Course and distance winner Moviesta will carry the colours of Harry Redknapp for trainer Eddie Lynam, while course and distance winner Khukri represents Jessica Harrington. Fozzy Stack’s Son Of Rest and Sheila Lavery’s Mr Scarlet have also been declared.
Going Report: Issued Friday 11th August: After 0.8ml the going remains Good to Firm.
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, Sunday 13th August: As well as top class racing with the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, Sunday 13th August also features the Keeneland Kidz Zone Marquee with be lots of free kids entertainment. The GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship between Cork and Waterford will be shown at 15.30.
