Trainer Nicky Henderson’s entries for the 2018 Cheltenham Festival

Nicky Henderson, the Cheltenham Festival’s winning-most trainer with 58 winners, spoke to the media at his Seven Barrows Stables, north of Lambourn, Berkshire, on Tuesday, and outlined the entries his horses currently hold at National Hunt racing’s showpiece in a few weeks time.

Henderson, who has been Irish Independent leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival on nine occasions, confirmed that details are yet to be finalised as some horses currently hold more than one entry over the four days.

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 13

1.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Apple’s Shakira, Claimantakinforgan, Countister, Dame De Compagnie.

2.10pm Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Brain Power, River Wylde.

3.30pm Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

Buveur D’Air, Call Me Lord, Charli Parcs, My Tent Or Yours, Verdana Blue.

4.10pm OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Kayf Grace, Verdana Blue.

4.50pm National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase (Grade 2)

Baden, Reigning Supreme.

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 14

1.30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Champ, Dame De Compagnie, Mr Whipped, Ok Corral, On The Blind Side.

2.10pm RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Terrefort.

3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Altior, Top Notch.

St Patrick’s Thursday, March 15

1.30pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Divine Spear, Terrefort.

2.50pm Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

Gold Present, L’Ami Serge, Top Notch.

3.30pm Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Thomas Campbell, L’Ami Serge.

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 16

1.30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

Apple’s Shakira, Style De Garde, We Have A Dream.

2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Chef Des Obeaux, Mr Whipped, Santini, Terrefort.

3.30pm Cheltenham Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)

Might Bite.