US Navy Flag & Clemmie named European Champion 2 year-olds

Irish Champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien has both the European Champion two-year-old colt and filly in his care, according to the European two-year-old Thoroughbred Classifications announced today in London.

Two-year-olds are included in the Classification if they put up a performance in Europe rated at 110 or more or if they perform to this level outside of the Continent whilst trained in Europe.

O’Brien’s dual Group 1 winner U S Navy Flag has been confirmed as European champion two‐year‐old for 2017 with a rating of 122, the tenth European juvenile champion to be trained by the Ballydoyle maestro since Fasliyev in 1999.

In 2017, U S Navy Flag became the first horse since Diesis in 1982 to win both the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes and the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. He becomes only the second Middle Park winner since 2002 to be crowned Europe’s leading juvenile but he’s the ninth in that time to gain the title after winning the Dewhurst, and the fourth in a row following on from Belardo (119), Air Force Blue (124) and Churchill (122).

Aidan O’Brien’s Clemmie (115) was named as the season’s champion juvenile filly. The daughter of multiple-times Champion sire Galileo, Clemmie won the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket last September, having previously won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on Newmarket’s July course.

Ballydoyle-trained horses had previously won both European titles in the same year in 2005, 2011 and 2015.

O’Brien is also responsible for the second highest rated two-year-old in Saxon Warrior (119), winner of a high‐class renewal of the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.