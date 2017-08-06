Video – Irish jockey has his first winner at Australia’s Premier Racetrack, Flemington

On Saturday Cork-born jockey Johnny Allen won his first race at the home of Australian racing, Flemington Racecourse, since his move down under a number of years ago, when he guided the New Zealand-bred Yogi to victory in the $120,000 1 Oliver St Plate (2,500).

Allen, riding for his regular trainer Darren Weir, had a tussle with Chequered Flag inside the final furlong with the Irishman’s mount narrowly prevailing at the line to the relief of his rider who had scored four top-three placing from his previous mounts at the Victorian track.

The winning rider praised Yogi’s courage despite the horse’s laid-back nature:

“Thank God he put his head down. He is a really laid-back character and in some ways it’s hard work for me but it’s probably good for him because he saves all his energy in the run.”

Allen has experienced great success since his move Down Under having won races such as the 2014 Grand National Steeple on Wells and the 2015 Grand Annual Steeplechase with Regina Coeli.

Video for the Johnny Allen article available at:

https://www.racing.com/form/2017-08-05/flemington/race/6