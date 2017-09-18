Video replay – Australian superstar Winx claims her 20th consecutive success

Australian mare Winx claimed a 20th consecutive victory when coming fast and late to win the George Main Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

Chris Waller’s stable star had lots of ground to make up in the one-mile Group One, but she flew at the death to defeat Happy Clapper by a length and a quarter.

Winx is now likely to have one more run before she tries to win the Cox Plate for a third consecutive year at Moonee Valley on October 28th.

Her trainer Chris Waller said mare: “True champions normally come out and win. We should respect Happy Clapper because he is a very good horse in his own right and we had to fight to get past him.”

Outlining plans for the next few months, Waller stated:

“I’d say she’ll have one more run up here if we can and at some stage she’ll head to Melbourne but we’ll lock it in over the next week. The first Cox Plate she won it off three runs, next Cox Plate she won it off four and she will probably run in it off a fifth run this time.”

Winx’s winning rider Hugh Bowman said of the victory: “I expected to be closer to the speed but the pace was strong. At the top of the straight she had a lot of ground to make up but after her last two performances I knew she could do it. I am just so proud of her.”