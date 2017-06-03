Video replay – Winner and finishing order for 2017 English Derby – Wings of Eagles is first

Aidan O’Brien has won his 6th English Derby, but it was not with the fancied Cliffs of Moher instead Wings of Eagles came home first.

Cliffs of Moher looked to have won the racing coming from behind to lead inside the last furlong, but Padraig Beggy was last on the scene with Wings Of Eagles to scoop the £1.623 million contest.

He said: “When you’re riding one for Aidan O’Brien in colours like these you never worry about the price because they always have a chance. He gave me a great feel going down and I had a bit of bad luck in running, but I got there at the right time in the end.

“They went quick. I was drawn beside Ryan [Moore on Cliffs Of Moher] so I decided to follow him and let the best horse take me into the race. A furlong down I thought, ‘If I get a run I’ll win’. In fairness to this big horse his best furlong of the race was his last. I don’t get to sit on too many beasts like this at the races so I’m going to enjoy it.”

WATCH: Wings Of Eagles swoops from well off the pace to beat Cliffs Of Moher in a thrilling renewal of the #InvestecDerby at Epsom. pic.twitter.com/NvRfflu11p — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) June 3, 2017