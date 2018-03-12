Video – World’s first ROBOT JOCKEY unveiled ahead of Cheltenham Festival

World’s first ROBOT JOCKEY unveiled ahead of Cheltenham Festival made from lightweight steel and using state of the art technology, the jockey is capable of directing a horse to a gallop of more than 30 mph, jumping 4ft high fences and also communicating with humans through its Artificial Intelligence and built in voice.

The technological creation was commissioned by future thinking bookmaker, BetBright, following a report by renowned futurologist, Dr Pearson BSc DSc(hc), stating that robot jockeys who have the potential to compete with and even beat the best jockeys in the world could be possible by 2025.

BetBright Chairman and Irish racehorse owner, Rich Ricci, was at the unveiling of the robot jockey to see how it matched up to world renowned jockeys such as Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy and Paul Townend.

Rich Ricci, comments: “I was genuinely impressed with what the team was able to create in just 3 months. I had expected RoboJockey to be able to ride but I never expected it to be able to jump fences or talk to me about upcoming races. It will be fascinating to see how robotics and AI continue to evolve and the impact it will have in multiple sports.”

The robot jockey, will also on display for punters to see at Cheltenham Festival on Friday (16 March) adjacent to the parade ring.

BetBright are the sponsors of the BetBright Cup at Cheltenham festival, a coveted trophy, awarded to the country with the greatest number of Cheltenham festival winners. Irish horses ruled the

Gloucestershire turf at last year’s festival, delivering the English contingent with a crushing 19 – 9 defeat, despite Great Britain starting the festival as favourites.

Marcus Brennan, CEO of BetBright, said: “Just as BetBright is using the latest technology and AI to enhance our customers’ experience, it is clear that future advancements in technology and AI will open a world of new possibilities for enhancing the sports themselves for the fans. In just under three months we have been able to build a state of the art prototype of a Robot Jockey that can gallop on a horse, make fluid turns and even jump fences, it really is an incredible piece of technology.”