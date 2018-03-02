Weather update for Cheltenham horse racing festival going

Cheltenham Racecourse gave us a weather update on the going 11 days before The Festival 2018 commences.

The current going is Good to Soft, Good in places. A snow flurry or two was witnessed, though green remains the predominant colour of the Old Course (used on the first two days) and the New Course (used on the last two days). However, Simon Claisse, Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course, revealed:”The forecast means we do expect an alpine scene here come Friday afternoon, if not Saturday. We could have between four to six inches of snow through Gloucestershire, but the good news is that temperatures are expected to rise after the weekend. No frost is expected from Monday on wards.

The snow may hang around until Wednesday or Thursday next week. It is a long way out, but the week of The Festival is looking as though it could be really nice to us and quite mild. The ground staff have done a great job since Festival Trials Day [January 27] and the course has dried out significantly in the last 10 days with little rain on the track.

We’ve had covers down in some areas of the track, mainly where the Old and New Courses meet and they are just being picked up now because the last thing we want is snow on covers – it takes longer to melt.

Currently, we are Good to Soft, Good in places on all courses, but expect to see that change over the next three or four days.”