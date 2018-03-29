What are the All-Weather Championships?

Good Friday sees the staging of the All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park. Season five of the Championships began on Tuesday 24th October 2017 with its conclusion on All-Weather Championships Finals Day tomorrow, where Good Friday’s seven races are worth a total of £1 million.

There are two ways for horses to qualify for one of the six Finals on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park:

A horse can win a ‘Fast Track Qualifier’ race which will ensure a FREE and GUARANTEED place in the corresponding Final on Good Friday. There are four Fast Track Qualifiers in each of the six Championship Categories hosted at racecourses in Britain, Ireland and France;

Or

A horse must run a minimum of three times on the All-Weather surfaces in Britain, Ireland and France; or twice on the all-weather surfaces in Britain, Ireland, France and once on dirt in Dubai during the qualifying period between 24th October 2017 and the six-day entry stage for the Finals and then be rated high enough to ‘make the cut’ in a Final by order of BHA Racing.

The six championship categories are:

3-Year-Old over 6 Furlongs.

Fillies & Mares over 7 Furlongs.

Mile over 8 Furlongs.

Sprint over 6 Furlongs.

Marathon over 16 Furlongs.

Middle Distance ‘Betway Easter Classic’ over 10 Furlongs.

Each Final is worth £150,000, with the exception of the Betway Easter Classic which is worth £200,000.

In addition to the prize money available, £10,000 will go to each of the All-Weather Champions – the ‘All Stars’ – based on the number of winners, at the end of All-Weather Championships season:

Champion All-Weather Jockey.

Champion All-Weather Trainer.

Champion All-Weather Owner.

Champion All-Weather Sire.

Winning Most All-Weather Horse.

All-Weather Horse of the year (based on prize money won during Championships).

Champion Tipster (run by At The Races).

A total of three of the 24 Fast-Track Qualifiers, run between October 2017 and March 2018, have taken place in France, with two others in Ireland (Dundalk).

The first of the Irish Fast-Track Qualifiers was a mile race on 12th January 2018 which was won by Tracey Collins’ Captain Joy ridden by Pat Smullen. Collins also won the second event held at Dundalk, on 9th March 2018, when Pat Smullen rode Nivvo to success in the Fillies 7 furlong Fast-Track Qualifier.

Both of trainer Tracey Collins’ qualifiers run in the All-Weather Championships on Good Friday, Nivvo faces 14 rivals in the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes over seven furlongs (2.30pm), while Captain Joy runs in the £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes (4.10pm).

The All-Weather Championships Finals Day action will be broadcast live on At The Races.