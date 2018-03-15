Willie Mullins 1-2-3 in Grade 1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Willie Mullins registered his fifth victory of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and his second success on day two of The Festival with 25/1 shot Relegate’s victory in the Grade 1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Ridden by amateur Katie Walsh, the five-year-old daughter of Flemensfirth kept on powerfully up the Cheltenham hill to defeat stable companion Carefully Selected (6/1) by a neck.

14/1 chance Tornado Flyer, also trained by Mullins, was three and a quarter lengths behind in third, providing Mullins with a 1-2-3 in the two-mile contest.

Ireland’s champion National Hunt trainer, landing his 59th winner at The Festival commented:

“I thought she was going to be an also ran but Katie Walsh just steered her and she thought the further she went, the better she went as her stamina kicked on. It’s great for Katie to have her third winner at The Festival. Relegate has a lovely pedigree and we’ve hit the jackpot with this one. It is my owner Paul McKeon’s first Festival runner and winner.”