Willie Mullins names his squad for Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, February 3rd & 4th

Irish Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins will be well represented at the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse on Saturday 3rd February and Sunday 4th February 2018.

The Closutton-based trainer revealed that he has made 49 entries for the seven Grade 1 races and the Grade 2 Coral Dublin Chase, with a total of €1.5 million available in prize money at the South Co. Dublin track over the two-day meeting.

Faugheen, who disappointed in The Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival when being pulled up, is set to make his return in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle, a race he won two years ago, on the opening day of the newly-created festival. In total, Mullins has five entries for the €150,000 event, the others being Yorkhill, the recent Cheltenham third, Melon, Bapaume and Cilaos Emery.

The first Grade 1 race at the Dublin Racing Festival will be the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and Willie Mullins has made numerous entries for this including the unbeaten Getabird, Real Steel and Carter McKay. His other entries are Ainsi Va La Vie, Burrows Saint, Contingency, Court Artist, Draconien, Fabulous Saga, Next Destination and Sympas Des Flos.

The Grade 2 Coral Dublin Chase features eight Mullins-trained horses: Yorkhill, Min, Un De Sceaux, Acapella Bourgeois, American Tom, Ballycasey, Polidam and Townshend.

The impressive Leopardstown winner on St. Stephen’s Day, Footpad, is one of three Mullins entries in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase and he could be joined in the €100,000 heat by both Demi Sang and Bon Papa.

There are four Grade 1 events on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on Sunday 4th February with the Unibet Irish Gold Cup attracting no fewer than five Mullins-trained stars. Total Recall heads the quintet which is made up of Bachasson, Djakadam, Killultagh Vic and Acapella Bourgeois.

Course and distance winner Mr Adjudicator and easy Fairyhouse scorer Stormy Ireland could carry Mullins’ hopes in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle while Getabird, Real Steel, Sharjah and Whiskey Sour head the champion trainer’s team in the Grade 1 Deloitte Novice Hurdle. Other Closutton entries for this race are Carter McKay, Debuchet, Draconien, Duc Des Genievres and Makitorix.

Mullins has a number of notable entries for the Grade 1 Flogas Novice Chase, namely Bon Papa, Invitation Only, Koshari, Livelovelaugh and Rathvinden.