Willoughby Court set to miss Cheltenham festival

Serious foot issue has caused trainer Ben Pauling to yank hopeful Willoughby Court from running at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old horse, which was listed among the pre-race favorites to win, has been dealing with pus in his hoof for the last several days. The injury has not shown as much progress as Pauling had hoped, which means he won’t be participating.

The news is a major disappointment for Pauling, who was optimistic that the horse would be healthy enough to defend its title in the event. Willoughby Court came in first despite 14/1 odds in the Neptune Novices Hurdle in 2017.

Pauling said, “He’s still not 100 percent on his foot and at this stage we are not going to be able to get final work into him. There is no easy way about it. It’s a very sad day for us to rule him out but it’s the right thing to do by the horse. The last thing we want to do is kick on and cause another injury.”

Willoughby Court’s absence will have an effect on how bettors approach the event. approach the event. While bettors will miss the chance to place live bets on Willoughby Court to repeat as champion, the updated list of favorites still has some intriguing options. Samcro is largely thought to be the presumptive favorite at this stage, while On The Blind Side, Next Destination and Getabird all have favorable odds, as well. Samcro is currently listed at 8/11 to win on Paddy Power.

It’s not the first time this week that Willoughby Court’s owners have been dealt a setback. Paul and Clare Rooney also own If The Cap Fits, who was ruled out of the event earlier this week with an injury of his own. If The Cap Fits was expected to be among the favorites to win Harry Fry’s Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Pauling added, “It’s the second horse they’ve lost for the meeting in a week and another fancied horse in a Grade One. I can’t say enough how brilliant they are to work with and Jason Maguire has been fantastic. They’ve taken it well as a team and that makes the job a lot easier.”

Trainer Willie Mullens has entered seven horses into the field, which is the most of anyone. Hollowgraphic and Blackbow are two of his entries. 11 of the 21 entrants in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase come from Ireland, including Cause of Causes, who won the event last year.

The field for the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Chase also includes two previous winners in On The Fringe and Pacha Du Polder. Burning Ambition and Wonderful Charm are a couple of other names to watch in that event.

The 2018 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on March 13.