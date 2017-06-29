Wings Of Eagles heads list of 9 runners for the 2017 Irish Derby this Saturday

Wings Of Eagles and French Derby runner-up Waldgeist head the list of nine entries for the Irish Derby taking place at the Curragh this Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien, who in addition to Wings Of Eagles saddles four other runners, is seeking to complete the English and Irish Derby double with the same colt for a fifth time since first achieving the feat with Galileo in 2001 and Ryan Moore will take over the ride on Wings Of Eagles.

“We are very happy with Wings Of Eagles since Epsom and we’ve been happy with all the horses and their preparation for the Irish Derby on Saturday,” O’Brien said.

“In the Epsom Derby we found out a lot about all the horses and we were very happy with them all really and they seem to be quite versatile. Wings Of Eagles is in good form and Capri ran very well at Epsom, as Seamus (Heffernan) expected he would. Colm (O’Donoghue) was happy with Douglas Macarthur at Epsom and he will go to the Curraghon Saturday, and we’ve also declared Taj Mahal, who ran well at Ascot, and The Anvil.”