Winners continue for Irish jockeys in UAE

Jockey Pat Cosgrave has had a pleasing week of UAE racing, winning three times in the space of three meetings for UAE-based owner, Fathi Esaed Mohd Egziama.

The first two came at successive Al Ain meetings while the third took place aboard the progressive-looking Shoreditch in the Al Naboodah Lighting and Electricals Trophy over 1,200m (6f) on the dirt at Meydan.

Trained by Musabbeh Al Mheiri, who was completing a double on the night, Shoreditch was never far off the pace before Cosgrave drove his mount to lead over 300m out. The pair soon put distance between themselves, early leader, Mutahaddith and Ticket Holder, another who had raced prominently.

Only Raven’s Corner was able to make any ground from the rest of the field, finally claiming second close home.

“He just wants to try his best for you which is a big part of the battle,” said Cosgrave. “It seemed a good race as we were going pretty quick and he would cope well with 1,400m judged on this effort.”

Cosgrave was back in the Winner’s Enclosure for the closing 1,600m (1 mile) turf handicap, the Al Naboodah Travel And Tourism Trophy. This time he was riding Baroot for South African trainer, Mike de Kock.

Trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, Ormindo looked as though he would run out the easy winner of the Al Naboodah Electricals Trophy, a 2200m dirt handicap, when cruising to the front 300m from home under Colm O’Donoghue but Pat Dobbs and Diwaan fought back gamely to make a real race of it before having to settle for the runner-up spot.

For Ormindo, it was a second consecutive victory after a smooth success at Jebel Ali on his previous outing.

“He travels very strongly as we saw today and, in fairness, he found plenty for pressure,” said O’Donoghue. “It was a longer trip but he won over 1,800m at Jebel Ali so were pretty confident he would stay and, hopefully, he is on a bit of a roll now.”

The 1,400m handicap at Al Ain was won by the Helal Al Alawi-trained Ameer Al Sraya who was always travelling strongly under UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea.

“I was fourth on him at Sharjah in November when I thought we were going to win so it is nice to land this one on him. “I think the key is in leaving his challenge as late as possible, which I was able to do today.”

“Al Ain has been very lucky for me and this is the perfect start to the meeting.”

O’Shea completed a double with the smooth success of Ifraaj in a 2,000m (10f) maiden. Recalcitrant before the race, he was a lot better behaved once the gates went back and won easily for trainer Eric Lemartinel.

The ultra-competitive 1,000m (5f) handicap in which Journalisitic tried his best to lead all the way under Ismail Koyuncu. However, they were headed by, first, Expo Twenty and then Tajheez but they were unable to thwart the final challenge of Outrank.

Pat Cosgrave rode the winner for Musabbeh Al Mheiri who also saddled runner-up Tajheez to give him a notable 1-2.

“The trainer told me to take my time on him so I did,” said Cosgrave. “I was drawn high so decided to keep him away from the bunch and stayed on the nearside rail.

“He won nicely and I would think he can build on this as I was quite impressed.”