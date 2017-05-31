Your Guide to The Curragh Irish Derby Festival 2017

The horse racing calendar is always active and exciting. Not a week goes by without a race, meet or event taking place, so for fans of the sport, you will always be busy keeping up with these events.

Who’s racing, what are the prize, what are the stats, where’s it being held, are there other things going on around it are all things to bear in mind, so keeping on top of the upcoming meets makes sure you’re ready for them and can get the maximum amount enjoyment. You can pass your time by checking out the Champion Raceway slot from Ladylucks mobile casino but you will want some real races. Luckily, there are plenty of Irish racing meets to look forward to in June, with the Curragh Irish Derby Festival being one of them.

Curragh Racecourse is one of Ireland’s most prominent tracks. The Thoroughbred Racecourse is just outside of County Kildare, between Newbridge and Kildare. The right handed course is about two miles long and is horseshoe shaped. It attracts the most races in Ireland, with ten of the twelve Group One contests in 2007 taking place here. It is the home of the Irish Derby, which is one of the top competitions in the country, taking place in late June or early July each year. Like any major horse race, it is more than the actual competition, with many things going on before and during the meet.

The 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival falls on the 30th June and goes on through the weekend. It has been described as the ultimate summer festival and will feature fashion, music and entertainment along with the races. Leading chefs will be attending the event, so you’re guaranteed some great food while you watch some of the top racers compete. There will be seven races total and as always, it is expected to be a highlight of the social calendar. There is of course a dress code for the event, with formal wear being key.

While this is all great, horse racing fans needs to know the runners, the details, the facts. Eyes have been on Churchill, the two year old horse trained by Aiden O’Brien, who was also involved with many top horses in the past. Waldgeist is another one to look out for, as it has had a recent win in the Group One Criterium De Saint Cloud. Rivet recently took the Racing Post trophy and Syphax has a good record. Dermot Weld trained last year’s winner Harzand and will be responsible for several entries this year; Rich History, Solo Saxophone, Haripour and Leopardstown Maiden winner Titus. A few other noteworthy horses are Dubai Sands, Zorion, Clongowes, Eagle Spirit, Grandee, Saltonstall and Time Dee.

The event is a month away so it’s important to start getting ready. Tickets come in at various prices depending on age and time of day, with adult tickets being around €20 to €30. Discounts exist when booking for multiple days and under sixteens can get in for free. You can keep up to date with all the news, racers and predictions for The Curragh Irish Derby Festival right here at Sports New Ireland.