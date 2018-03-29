Australian legend Winx will not travel to Royal Ascot

Australian superstar mare Winx will not run at Royal Ascot this summer according to her trainer Chris Waller.

Connections of the six-year-old, who is unbeaten in her last 24 races, were believed to have been considering the prospect of an international campaign but have now instead decided to stay at home in Australia where her next run is expected to be in the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes on April 14 at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Day 2 of The Championships with a fourth Cox Plate next October her likely ultimate target.

Irish trainer Ken Condon’s Success Days, who has already arrived Down Under, is expected to be among Winx’s opposition in the AUD $4m Group 1 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

In a statement on Twitter, Winx’s trainer Chris Waller said:

“Following lengthy discussions between the owners, (jockey) Hugh Bowman and I, it has been decided that Winx will remain in Australia following the Queen Elizabeth Stakes held on April 14 at Royal Randwick and not embark on an international campaign. It our plan to continue to race her into the spring and hopefully Australia can play host to international visitors during our carnival.”

Winx has won 28 of her 34 career starts and has not been beaten since finishing second in the Australian Oaks back in April 2015.

The daughter of Street Cry has recorded 17 Group One victories and Waller feels the decision on an international trip must be based on the best interests of Winx.

Chris Waller added:

“Winx has nothing to prove to anyone, she is and always will be regarded as a legend of the turf and it is champions like her that make up the fabric of this great sport.”