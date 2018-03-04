Winx surpasses Black Caviar’s record of 15 Australian Group 1 wins

Australian mare Winx has extended her winning streak to 23 consecutive races with an easy success in the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick Racecourse, Sydney, the 16th Group 1 victory of her career.

Despite having her first start since winning a third Cox Plate last October, Chris Waller’s superstar was settled towards the back of the field by jockey Hugh Bowman in the early stages of the mile contest.

The hot favourite raced widest of the field around the home turn and eased past her rivals before quickly asserting and pulling seven lengths clear of Victoria Derby winner Prized Icon, with Classic Uniform in third.

Winning jockey Bowman said of Winx after he victory surpassed Black Caviar’s record of 15 Australian Group One wins.

“She has been filling me with confidence all preparation. She is at her most vulnerable early in her preparation over the shorter distances, we’ve seen when she has run in her first-up races over 1,400 metres (seven furlongs) it’s the only time she’s left flat-footed and left us scratching our heads wondering if she has still got it.”

The delighted successful rider continued:

“Today at the 1,600m, a nice genuinely-run race, I had a lovely run close to the rear of the field but she just travelled so kindly. I wouldn’t say it was a vintage field that she has beaten here today, and that’s fair to say, it’s obvious, she’s beaten much better horses.”

Her trainer Chris Waller nominated another crack at the George Ryder Stakes over seven and a half furlongs at Rosehill Racecourse on St. Patrick’s Day as her next target.