﻿Leinster Team News for Ulster clash

The provincial sides will go head to head at the RDS from 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.

Leo Cullen has made twelve changes to his Leinster side following Monday’s disappointing loss to Munster at Thomond Park.

The Leinster boss has restored a raft of big names, with his full internationals available for selection once again following player management protocols.

Unfortunately for Cullen’s side though, there is still no sign of Johnny Sexton, despite the fact that he had been expected to return for tomorrow’s clash.

Isa Nacewa, Ross Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin are the only names to maintain their starting places following the St. Stephen’s Day defeat, with four changes amongst the backs.

Noel Reid, Adam Byrne, Luke McGrath and Garry Ringrose have all been reintroduced to the backline.

There is a complete shakeup amongst the forwards, with eight new names stepping in for the visit of Leinster’s Northern rivals.

Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin and Michael Bent make up the front row, while Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs take the 4 and 5.

Finally, an international back row of Seán O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jamie Heaslip round out a strong forward line for Cullen’s side.

Leinster team to take on Ulster:

15. Isa Nacewa (c)

14. Adam Byrne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Noel Reid

11. Rory O’Loughlin

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath

2. Sean Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Hayden Triggs

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jamie Heaslip

Replacements:

16. Richard Strauss, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Jeremy Loughman, 19. Mick Kearney, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Zane Kirchner

A sold out crowd of 18,200 has been announced for the fixture, as third-placed Leinster look to get back on track following two defeats from their last three in the Pro12.