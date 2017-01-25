2017 European Champions Cup Rugby Pool Stage Round-Up

Following a busy weekend of round 6 action in the Champions Cup, the teams that have made it through to the last eight stage have a total of 15 European Cups between them: Toulouse 4, Leinster Rugby 3, RC Toulon 3, Wasps 2, Munster Rugby 2, and Saracens 1.

Only ASM Clermont Auvergne, beaten finalists in 2013 and 2015, and Glasgow Warriors, who have reached the quarter-finals for the first time, have yet to win European club rugby’s most prestigious title.

The Guinness PRO12 and the TOP 14 each have three clubs in the quarter-finals while the Aviva Premiership are represented by holders, Saracens, and Wasps.

Munster and Toulouse now have the record number of appearances in the knockout stage with 16 apiece

Leinster scored the most tries and points in the pool stage with 31 and 227 respectively, and their captain, Isa Nacewa, is the leading try scorer with 6.

Munster’s CJ Stander tops the carries statistics category with a perfect 100 while Tiernan O’Halloran of Connacht Rugby made the most metres with 621.

Ulster Rugby’s Charles Piutau leads the way in the defenders beaten category with 28, Glasgow skipper, Jonny Gray, emerged as the leading tackler with an impressive 76 while Devin Toner of Leinster made the most line-out takes with 36.

Chris Ashton’s try in Saracens’ win over Toulon takes him past Brian O’Driscoll’s total on the all-time list to 34 – just two behind Vincent Clerc of Toulouse on 36.

Toulon’s total of 16 points is the lowest for a best runner-up since the tournament format was changed in 2014-15.

Owen Farrell, who made his 50th tournament appearance for Saracens against Toulon, is the pool stage top points scorer with 79 and his overall total of 549 points puts him sixth on the all-time list.

The six tries scored by Glasgow at Welford Road was the most conceded by Leicester Tigers in a European game.

A total of 326 tries at an average of nearly 5.5 per game was scored in this season’s pool stage – an increase of 9% from 2015-16.