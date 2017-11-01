All Blacks try-scoring machine Julian Savea confirmed for The Barbarians v Tonga at Thomond Park

The world’s most famous invitation side – The Barbarians – return to Thomond Park for a game against Tonga on Friday 10th November, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

All Black wing and try scoring sensation Julian Savea, who has 46 tries from 54 international appearances, has confirmed he will play for the Barbarians, alongside former All Black scrum half Andy Ellis.

Only former Munster Rugby player Doug Howlett, with 49 tries in 62 international games, has scored more New Zealand tries. Savea is level in second place with Christian Cullen and Joe Rokocoko.

It is also an historic occasion for the rugby world, as the Barbarians Women’s team makes its debut against Munster Women earlier in the afternoon (kick-off 2.30pm).

Tonga’s road to the World Cup will start at Thomond Park where head coach Toutai Kefu will revive one of the fondest memories of his playing career.

The former Australia No.8 was a 22 year-old rookie when the Wallabies produced one of their finest-ever touring performances to beat Munster 55-19 there in 1996.

Three years later Kefu was in the Thomond Park stands — Munster great Jim Williams was starting at No.8 that day — as Australia beat the USA by the same scoreline in a World Cuppool match on their way to winning the title.

“I played for the Barbarians against England in 2006 and had a fantastic time,” Kefu said. “I love the Barbarians, what the club stands for and everything about its ethos and history.”

Both the Barbarians and Tonga will have plenty of talent at their disposal and will light up the stadium with their unique brands of rugby.

Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster.