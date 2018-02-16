Andrew Conway and Stephen Fitzgerald sign contract extensions with Munster Rugby

Dublin-born Andrew Conway, currently in his fifth season with Munster Rugby, has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that will see him remain in red until at least June 2020.

The 26-year-old winger/fullback joined Munster from Leinster in January 2013, and made his debut for the southern province against Zebre in September of that year. He has made 91 appearances for the men in red and scored 28 tries for the team. Last season, the Garryowen man was Munster’s leading try scorer with 11 tries.

The former Blackrock College player made his international debut in Ireland’s 13-9 win over England at the Aviva Stadium in the 2017 Six Nations when he replaced his fellow Munster player Keith Earls. He has won a total of six Ireland international caps, having toured the USA and Japan as part of the 2017 Ireland Summer Tour. Conway scored his first international try against South Africa last November in his country’s 38-3 success over the Springboks.

22-year-old Stephen Fitzgerald has signed a year extension to his development contract with Munster Rugby. The Co. Clare-born former Ardscoil Rís fullback/winger is a graduate of the Munster Academy and has made three appearances for the province, scoring a try on his debut when starting against Ospreys in September 2015.

Fitzgerald made his Ireland U-20s debut in February 2015, scoring a try against France U-20s.