B&I Cup holders Munster ‘A’ beaten by Bedford Blues in Cork

Munster ‘A’ 14 Bedford Blues 25

Munster ‘A’ were defeated by Bedford Blues in their B&I Cup Round 3 game at Irish Independent Park in Cork on Friday night.

A try inside the opening two minutes of the game from winger Jack Power saw Munster ‘A’ take the lead. A James Hart grubber kick down the blindside caused mayhem for the Blues defence which failed to deal with the ball, allowing Power touch down for the try. Hart then converted to take the maximum seven points.

Munster’s domination of possession came to fruition when centre Alex McHenry scored the home side’s second try of the evening after 26 minutes when going over from close range on receiving a James Hart pop-pass. Tommy O’Donnell, returning from injury, and fullback Stephen Fitzgerald, had been involved in the build-up to the side’s second five-pointer. A successful conversion by Hart saw Munster ‘A’ stretch their lead to 14-0.

In the 32nd minute Bedford Blues scored their opening try when Seán McCarthy crashed over from close range left of the Munster posts. Will Hooley converted a difficult kick to reduce the home side’s lead to seven points with five minutes remaining to the break.

The visitors dominated the scoring in the second half with the hosts failing to get on the score sheet during the 40 minutes.

Bedford Blues opened the second half scoring when winger Dean Adamson caught the Munster ‘A’ defence cold and touched down under the posts for the first of his two tries. Will Hooley scored the conversion, before kicking a penalty for a 17-14 lead for the English side.

Another Hooley pen from midway between the Munster 10m and 22m lines saw his side extend its advantage to 20-14 with 60 minutes played.

Bedford’s third try of the game, and Adamson’s second, late in the game, ensured a comfortable 25-14 win for the travelling side.

Both Jack O’Sullivan and UCC prop Bryan O’Connor gained valuable experience in the game as they made their B&I Cup debuts.

Final score: Munster ‘A’ 14 Bedford Blues 25.