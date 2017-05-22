British & Irish Lions Tour News – Greatest Irish Lions players

With the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand starting in June, and the 1st Test in Auckland on June 24th, SportsNewsIRELAND looks back in time and picks our top Irish Lions Team from 1977 to 2013.

15. ROB KEARNEY

Kearney took part in two tours in 2009 and 2013. Scored a try in the second test in South Africa on the first trip. Recovering from injury denied him a third outing in New Zealand.



14. GEORDAN MURPHY

Murphy was a member of the last team to travel to New Zealand in 2005. Competed in two tests plus a non-test encounter with Argentina.



13. BRIAN O’DRISCOLL

Only the third player ever to play in four Lions series’, O’Driscoll made his debut in 2001 with a great individual try and was captain in 2005. Ended with a bad tackle in the first test and made headlines after being dropped for deciding test in 2013.



12. MICHAEL KIERNAN

His uncle Tom was the Lions captain in 1968 and Kiernan made his own appearance in 1983. Featured in three of the four tests against New Zealand.



11. TOMMY BOWE

Injuries have troubled the Monaghan man but he had a good run at Lions Tours in 2009 and 2013. Started the first with three tries in two games against Royal XV and Golden Lions in South Africa.



10. OLLIE CAMPBELL

There were many contenders for this jersey, including Irish players, but Campbell stood out. The main man during two tours in 1980 and 1983, he made seven test appearances.



9. COLIN PATTERSON

Patterson was a revelation in a brief Ireland career that culminated in the 1980 Lions Tour. The ‘complete’ number 9 suffered a twisted knee after starting three Tests and never played again.



NICK POPPLEWELL

Ireland’s ‘fastest ever prop’ started all three tests in 1993 and put in an exceptional display in their second test 20-7 win over New Zealand.



KEITH WOOD

Blessed in this department with Ciaran Fitzgerald unlucky to miss out, Wood was considered one of the world’s best hookers and brought that intensity to the Lions Red shirt.



PAUL WALLACE

After being called in as a late replacement for compatriot Peter Clohessy, Wallace became one of only five players to play the full 240 minutes of the 1997 Test Series in South Africa.

We spoke to Roger Uttley, Nathan Hines, Ian McLauchlan, Robert Jones & Paul Wallace on the honour of being chosen for the Lions #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/5MFfOSO1Fu — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 17, 2017

JEREMY DAVIDSON The Dungannon man featured in three tests over two series and journalists voted him ‘best forward’ at the 1997 Tour in South Africa.