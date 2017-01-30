Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals Fixture dates and Kick Off times

EPCR has announced dates, venues, kick-off times and television coverage for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The countdown to the Edinburgh finals will begin in earnest on Friday, 31 March when Edinburgh Rugby and La Rochelle clash in the first of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals at BT Murrayfield live on Sky Sports, and the following day, the Champions Cup will be under the spotlight again with a mouthwatering confrontation between Leinster Rugby and Wasps at the 50,000-capacity Aviva Stadium live on BT Sport.

On Saturday evening, 1 April, Munster Rugby and Toulouse – past tournament winners who have each qualified for the knockout stage a record 16 times – will meet in a heavyweight bout at Thomond Park, while holders, Saracens, are in action on Sunday, 2 April when they take on quarter-final first-timers, Glasgow Warriors, at Allianz Park.

The Champions Cup weekend will be rounded off later the same day when No 1 seeds, ASM Clermont Auvergne, go head-to-head with RC Toulon at Stade Marcel-Michelin in a repeat of the 2013 and 2015 finals.

In the Challenge Cup, Bath Rugby are up against Brive at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, 1 April in a re-run of their historic 1998 European Cup final, and on the same day, two past tournament winners, Gloucester Rugby and Cardiff Blues, will lock horns at Kingsholm.

Fresh from their record-breaking maximum 30 points in the pool stage, No 1 seeds, Ospreys, clash with Stade Francais Paris on Sunday, 2 April at a venue which will be announced in the near future.

All eight quarter-finals will be broadcast live with the coverage shared by BT Sport, Sky Sports, beIN Sports and France Télévisions.

CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps, Aviva Stadium (15.15) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse, Thomond Park (17.45) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (13.00) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) FR 2 / BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon will play the winner of QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors will play the winner of QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse

(Matches to be played on 22/23 April)

Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)

CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 31 March

QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle, BT Murrayfield (20.00) Sky Sports / FR 4 / beIN Sports

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Bath Rugby v Brive, Recreation Ground (12.45) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingsholm (20.05) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 1: Ospreys v Stade Francais Paris, venue TBC (17.45) BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Ospreys v Stade Francais Paris will play the winner of QF 2: Bath Rugby v Brive

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle will play the winner of QF 4: Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues

(Matches to be played on 21/22/23 April)

Challenge Cup final: Friday, 12 May; BT Murrayfield (20.00)