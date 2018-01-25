Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals Dates & Times Confirmed

With two Irish teams in the last eight of this season’s Champions Cup, Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby, as well as Connacht Rugby participating in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, Irish rugby fans’ interest will be very much alive in both competitions over Easter.

The quarter-finals of European Rugby’s Champions Cup will get underway on Friday, 30th March when the in-form Scarlets face competition debutants La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets.

On Saturday, 31st March, Munster Rugby will host French side RC Toulon at Thomond Park, and that showdown will be followed by an Easter Sunday double-bill featuring ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92 at Stade Marcel-Michelin, and No 1-ranked Leinster Rugby against reigning champions Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

There are two Challenge Cup ties on Friday, 30th March with this season’s top seeds and winners from 2000, Pau, meeting Stade Francais Paris at Stade du Hameau, while Newcastle Falcons will host Brive at Kingston Park.

Connacht Rugby and last season’s defeated finalists, Gloucester Rugby, clash at The Sportsground on Saturday, 31st March, and later the same day at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Rugby will go head-to-head with the Cardiff Blues.

All eight quarter-finals will be broadcast live with the coverage shared by BT Sport and Sky Sports.

CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 30 March

QF 2: Scarlets v La Rochelle, Parc y Scarlets (17.30) BT Sport.

Saturday 31 March

QF 3: Munster Rugby v RC Toulon, Thomond Park (15.15) Sky Sports.

Sunday 1 April

QF 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (14.00) Sky Sports.

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15.30) BT Sport.



CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 30 March

QF 1: Pau v Stade Francais Paris, Stade du Hameau (21.00) BT Sport.

QF 4: Newcastle Falcons v Brive, Kingston Park (20.00) Sky Sports.

Saturday 31 March

QF 3: Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby, The Sportsground (13.00) BT Sport.

QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield (17.45) Sky Sports.