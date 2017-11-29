Chris Farrell out of Munster team until the New Year as province’s injuries mount

Ahead of their Guinness Pro14 game against Ospreys at Irish Independent Park on Saturday (5.30pm kick-off), Munster Rugby has given an update on its long list of injured players.

Chris Farrell, who impressed in the centre for Ireland during the Guinness Series of autumn internationals, is out until the New Year. The former Grenoble player sustained a knee injury in the game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. A scan confirmed a medial ligament sprain which means he will follow a rehabilitation programme for the next six weeks.

Simon Zebo, injured in Munster’s win against Zebre in Parma on Sunday last, will undergo a scan to determine the full extent of the Cork player’s injury.

Scrum half James Hart will be reviewed by the province’s medical team following a dead leg, while Stephen Archer, who was treated for a laceration to his forehead, is training as normal this week in advance of Saturday evening’s game.

Scrum half Duncan Williams, who missed the Zebre game last weekend due to a shoulder injury, is back training this week, while 30 year-old Cahir-born Tommy O’Donnell, who is managing an AC joint injury, will participate in limited training.

Munster Rugby has also confirmed that the following players continue to rehab: fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Gerbrandt Grobler (ankle), Conor Oliver (shoulder), Dan Goggin (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (knee), Jaco Taute (knee), Niall Scannell (thumb), Keith Earls (hamstring), and James Cronin (calf).

Tickets for Munster’s Guinness Pro14 Round 10 clash with Ospreys at Irish Independent Park on Saturday next, 2nd December 2017, are available at Ticketmaster.ie.