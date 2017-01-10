Connacht Announce trio of Signings

Irish provincial side Connacht Rugby have today announced the official signing of Tom Farrell, Steve Crosbie and Peter McCabe.

Having seen his panel decimated by recent injuries, Connacht boss Pat Lam will welcome the improved squad depth with open arms.

Farrell, a 23-year-old centre who arrives from English side Bedford Blues, made his name in Leinster’s youth setup before making the switch to the Championship last summer.

His arrival was announced by Bedford yesterday, but has been officially confirmed by Connacht today.

Crosbie’s move was also rumoured to be complete yesterday, with confirmation coming from the Irish side today.

The 23-year-old out-half, who, like Farrell, came up through the ranks at Leinster, recently completed a brief development deal with Munster.

Crosbie is not the only one making an inter-provincial switch, as 24-year-old Peter McCabe has also joined Pat Lam’s side from Munster.

The prop has signed on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, having made just two appearances for the Southern province this year.