Connacht Junior Cup Preview – Monivea v Ballinasloe – Kick Off 3pm Sunday Sportsground

The Connacht Junior Cup takes place at the Sportsground on Sunday afternoon as Monivea face Ballinasloe battle it out for the Cup.

The Cup final is set to be a tight encounter with very little to choose between the teams. Ballinasloe have the opportunity to win the competition for the first time since 1986 while Monivea’s last win came in 2013.

Having completed their league fixtures, Monivea lie third in J1A but fourth-placed Ballinasloe are still in with a chance of securing third spot as they have one game to play.

Monivea won 26-24 when the sides met in the league earlier this season and another tight encounter is expected on Sundayafternoon at 3pm.

On their route to the final, Monivea beat Castlebar and Ballinrobe before a 13-11 win over Connemara in a nail-biting semi-final.

Ballinasloe squeezed past Creggs 7-5 in the quarter-final before a 25-8 victory over Buccaneers in the semi-final.

Sunday, March 26

Connacht Junior Plate Final: Westport v Corrib, Sportsground, 1pm;

Connacht Junior Cup Final: Monivea v Ballinasloe, Sportsground, 3pm;

Ticket Prices

Adults: €10

Students: €5

U12s accompanied by an adult: Free